Washington County takes no action on 'Rodeo in the Valley'

ABINGDON, Va. — For nearly three hours, the Washington County Planning Commission debated Monday on whether to allow the “Rodeo in the Valley” to happen this coming weekend along Reedy Creek Road.
Ultimately, the commission voted to table the request for a special exception permit, taking no action.
Now, the request for a permit to hold the rodeo on May 28-29 moves to the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m.
About 15 people — largely local residents — spoke during Monday’s public hearing, addressing concerns over traffic, noise and light pollution. Some also said they were worried that real estate values would go down on their homes if the rodeos are allowed to take place as often as once a month.
Rodeo producer Brad Nelms has plans to hold a rodeo on land owned by Mike Anderson. Previously, rodeos were held on this property about 15 years ago with a special exception permit, but that permit has expired since no events have taken place there in over 12 months.
One motion to deny the request failed to pass. Earlier, the first motion to table the special exception permit also failed to pass.
Following a brief break, the planning commission set forth conditions that would have to be met in order to hold rodeos at the site.
Those conditions include the ban of alcohol and fireworks, as well as establishing more than one exit on the property.
Still, the motion to grant the permit — with those conditions — also failed to pass.
The Board of Supervisors has the right to approve, deny or table the special exception permit for the rodeo.
Another public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday’s board meeting.
