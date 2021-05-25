Washington County takes no action on 'Rodeo in the Valley'

ABINGDON, Va. — For nearly three hours, the Washington County Planning Commission debated Monday on whether to allow the “Rodeo in the Valley” to happen this coming weekend along Reedy Creek Road.

Ultimately, the commission voted to table the request for a special exception permit, taking no action.

Now, the request for a permit to hold the rodeo on May 28-29 moves to the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m.

About 15 people — largely local residents — spoke during Monday’s public hearing, addressing concerns over traffic, noise and light pollution. Some also said they were worried that real estate values would go down on their homes if the rodeos are allowed to take place as often as once a month.

Rodeo producer Brad Nelms has plans to hold a rodeo on land owned by Mike Anderson. Previously, rodeos were held on this property about 15 years ago with a special exception permit, but that permit has expired since no events have taken place there in over 12 months.

One motion to deny the request failed to pass. Earlier, the first motion to table the special exception permit also failed to pass.