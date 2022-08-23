Washington County suspends $25 vehicle license fee

Tax relief is coming to car owners in Washington County, Virginia.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to discontinue charging car owners the $25 per vehicle motor vehicle license fee as a way to provide tax relief to citizens.

The move came as the board recently discussed how inflated valuations of vehicles in recent months have prompted personal property taxes to increase for county residents.

Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney urged the board to provide some tax relief – perhaps even a 10% reduction in assessing valuations.

Ultimately, the board decided on the option to stop the “sticker fee,” which would equate to reducing taxes by 13% and provide about $1 million in tax relief for citizens.

County Administrator Jason Berry called this an “unusual valuation model” and said, “We do believe people need relief.”

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to drop the fee.

Dwayne Ball also praised the move, which passed unanimously.

“Dropping the fee will most help people on fixed incomes,” Ball said. “I think this would be good for our citizens.”

The move applies to vehicles for this year, but excludes motorcycles and utility trailers.

In other business Tuesday, the board agreed to spend $36,889.60 for generators at the Green Cove and Valley rescue services.

The board used money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the generators.