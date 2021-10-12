Washington County supervisors vote to abolish farm equipment tax

ABINGDON, Va. – The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to abolish the county’s farm equipment tax.

An ordinance abolishing the tax will take effect July 1, 2022.

“ I don’t like taxes,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington. “I wish we didn’t’ have to pay any.”

Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney earlier proposed abolishing the tax.

“ It just don’t make sense to me why there’s an argument about this,” said Matney.

Washington County is the only locality in Southwest Virginia that has a farm equipment tax.

About 700 farmers pay the tax on tractors, hay balers, four-wheelers and other equipment. Farm equipment is taxed at the same rate as personal property: $.1.70 per $100 of assessed value.

“ You have a chance to right a wrong. … Do the right thing for the farmers,” Matney told the supervisors. “Vote this ordinance in. Quit playing around with it.”

This tax brings in revenue of about $136,592 each year, according to Matney.