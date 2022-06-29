 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County supervisors to consider a tax rebate

Washington County’s Board of Supervisors passed the 2022-2023 fiscal year budgets during Tuesday’s meeting, but is now debating on whether to refund some money to taxpayers.

“We’re here tonight with a budget that’s balanced,” County Administrator Jason Berry said.

The Board of Supervisors did not change the personal property tax rate. Yet the budget did include an increase to personal property tax revenues.

The revenue increase is due to higher vehicle market values and supply chain issues globally, Alicia Roland, spokeswoman for Washington County, said.

“The budget that you have before you has about $2 million in new dollars from personal property,” Berry said.

At an upcoming meeting, the board will discuss and consider a one-time tax rebate to help alleviate the burden of inflation on citizens, Roland said.

Berry suggested waiting until the market levels begin to truly represent fair market values of personal property.

“That’s up to the board,” Berry said. “What I would recommend if the board wanted to consider a rebate is to potentially wait until late July or early August.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

