Washington County supervisors rezone properties at meeting

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors passed a string of rezoning requests at Tuesday’s meeting.

That included rezoning around 58 acres of property at the intersection of U.S. Route 58 (Jeb Stuart Highway) and Watauga Road from R-2 (Residential, General) and A-1 (Agricultural, Limited) to A-2 (Agricultural, General).

Amanda Smith said rezoning the property would allow her to operate a small business near Dollar General in that vicinity.

Additionally, Smith was granted a request for a special exception permit to operate a dog daycare and boarding facility on approximately 1 acre of property located at 25703-25707 Watauga Road, Abingdon, near the intersection of Watauga Road and U.S. 58.

In another move, the supervisors rezoned property in the Chilhowie area near the Smyth County border.

Phillip Wilson, on behalf of John and Darlene Snodgrass, was granted a rezoning of approximately 27 acres of land at 36220 Loves Mill Road, near the intersection of Loves Mill Road and Little Rock Road from A-1 (Agricultural, Limited) to R-2 (Residential, General).

Also on Tuesday, the county supervisors discussed lowering the tax rate by a penny at an upcoming meeting on March 23, where a public hearing is slated to be held, said County Administrator Jason Berry.