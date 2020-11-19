 Skip to main content
Washington County Sheriff’s Office drug crackdown leads to over 50 arrests
ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52 people Wednesday and seized drugs and firearms as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on methamphetamine distribution operations in Southwest Virginia.

During a Wednesday news conference, Sheriff Blake Andis and county Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow released details of Operation Wishbone, which resulted in 137 indictments against 53 people who are accused of conspiring to distribute meth.

“This is largely the work of the Holston River Drug Task Force that is relatively new but has been making great strides in combating the distribution of methamphetamine. They are doing outstanding work, and we anticipate more good results in the future,” Cumbow said.

Of those indicted, 43 were arrested Wednesday. An additional nine people who had active but unrelated warrants were arrested as part of the operation, Andis said.

Among those additional people arrested was Savanna Leigh Cable, who was wanted in Elizabethton, Tennessee, in connection to a hit and run on Broad Street on July 23. She faces charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and violation of financial responsibility. Andis added that all of the people arrested are from Southwest Virginia with the exception of Cable.

The charges include distribution and possession of narcotics, child abuse, use of a sawed-off shotgun, delivery of narcotics to prisoners, distribution of meth, parole violation and shoplifting, among other charges.

Operation Wishbone is the result of a monthslong joint investigation conducted by the WCSO, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bristol Virginia Police Department and Virginia State Police, along with multiple other Virginia, Tennessee and federal law enforcement agencies. Andis said it was named Operation Wishbone because of its proximity to Thanksgiving.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

Those arrested Wednesday include:

» Sandra Marie Arnett, of Meadowview, Virginia, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Bobby Joe Austin Sr., of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Heather Nicole Blackburn, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Christopher Michael Blankenship, one count, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession of schedule III narcotics;

» Charles Gilmer Boardwine, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Aaron Wade Bordwine, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Rebecca Charlene Casey, of Abingdon, seven counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, four counts, child abuse, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Amy Helen Pauline Cook, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Kristen Nicole Dickey, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Bartholomew Aaron Dipetro, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, child abuse, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics; two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Casey Rae Easterly, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Samuel Harold Fuller, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Joseph Anthony Hale, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Glenn Dotson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Patricia Gail Dotson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Ricky Jayson Hess, of Chilhowie, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Chadrick Paul Johnson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Justin “Opie” Daniel Johnson, of Damascus, Virginia, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Charles Atlas Jordan, of Abingdon, four counts, manufacturing/distribution of schedule I or II narcotics;

» Cindy Kay Johnson, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Jessica Marie Keohane, of Meadowview, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Hannah Rose King, of Meadowview, one count, using a sawed-off shotgun;

» Douglas Wayne Long, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Robert Benjamin Lowe Jr., of Abingdon, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Gary Lee Matthews, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Rebecca Carol McGhee, of Lebanon, Virginia, one count, prisoner in possession of schedule III narcotics, one count, delivery of narcotics to prisoners;

» Ronald Jackson Mink, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of marijuana greater than one-half ounce;

» Terry Lee Mullins, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Steven Scott Netto, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Cortney Lynn Perrigan, of Bristol, one count, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Joseph Benjamin Phillips, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Wendy Marie Reynolds, of Saltville, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Shannon Leigh Roe, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Richard James Rosenbaum, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics;

» Mary Ann Russell, of Glade Spring, Virginia, two counts, distribution of meth greater than 10 grams;

» Katrina Lynn Self, of Meadowview, six counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Nathan Kenneth Self, of Meadowview, six counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Jody Michelle Smith, of Bristol, Tennessee, four counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics, one count distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Taylor Wade Stophel, of Abingdon, one count, manufacturing/distributing schedule I or II narcotics;

» Jacob Michael Bland Testerman, of Meadowview, two counts, distributing schedule I or II narcotics;

» Billy Jack Thomas, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;

» Crystal Dawn Thomas, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of marijuana greater than one-half ounce;

» Justin Van Tyler, of Marion, Virginia, one count, prisoner in possession of schedule III narcotics;

» Johnathan Russell Vanover, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;

» Candace Simone Varney, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession schedule III narcotics;

» Abe Anthony Wells, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Jennifer Suzanne White, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, one count, distribution of schedule IV narcotics;

» Jacob Allen Wood, of Abingdon, one count, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession with intent to manufacture schedule I or II narcotics;

» Kylie Israel Hosey, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;

» Tyler Seth Ouellette, of Bristol, Virginia, five counts, parole violation;

» Jason Edward Kestner, of Saltville, one count, violation of pretrial service;

» Lana Sue Worley, of Abingdon, three counts, shoplifting greater than $1,000.

Source: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

