Washington County Sheriff’s Office drug crackdown leads to over 50 arrests

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52 people Wednesday and seized drugs and firearms as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on methamphetamine distribution operations in Southwest Virginia.

During a Wednesday news conference, Sheriff Blake Andis and county Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow released details of Operation Wishbone, which resulted in 137 indictments against 53 people who are accused of conspiring to distribute meth.

“This is largely the work of the Holston River Drug Task Force that is relatively new but has been making great strides in combating the distribution of methamphetamine. They are doing outstanding work, and we anticipate more good results in the future,” Cumbow said.

Of those indicted, 43 were arrested Wednesday. An additional nine people who had active but unrelated warrants were arrested as part of the operation, Andis said.