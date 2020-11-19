Washington County Sheriff’s Office drug crackdown leads to over 50 arrests

Those arrested Wednesday include:
» Sandra Marie Arnett, of Meadowview, Virginia, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Bobby Joe Austin Sr., of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Heather Nicole Blackburn, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Christopher Michael Blankenship, one count, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession of schedule III narcotics;
» Charles Gilmer Boardwine, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Aaron Wade Bordwine, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Rebecca Charlene Casey, of Abingdon, seven counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, four counts, child abuse, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Amy Helen Pauline Cook, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Kristen Nicole Dickey, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Bartholomew Aaron Dipetro, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, child abuse, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics; two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Casey Rae Easterly, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Samuel Harold Fuller, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Joseph Anthony Hale, of Bristol, Virginia, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Glenn Dotson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Patricia Gail Dotson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Ricky Jayson Hess, of Chilhowie, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Chadrick Paul Johnson, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Justin “Opie” Daniel Johnson, of Damascus, Virginia, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Charles Atlas Jordan, of Abingdon, four counts, manufacturing/distribution of schedule I or II narcotics;
» Cindy Kay Johnson, of Abingdon, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Jessica Marie Keohane, of Meadowview, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Hannah Rose King, of Meadowview, one count, using a sawed-off shotgun;
» Douglas Wayne Long, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Robert Benjamin Lowe Jr., of Abingdon, three counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Gary Lee Matthews, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Rebecca Carol McGhee, of Lebanon, Virginia, one count, prisoner in possession of schedule III narcotics, one count, delivery of narcotics to prisoners;
» Ronald Jackson Mink, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of marijuana greater than one-half ounce;
» Terry Lee Mullins, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Steven Scott Netto, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Cortney Lynn Perrigan, of Bristol, one count, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Joseph Benjamin Phillips, of Abingdon, four counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Wendy Marie Reynolds, of Saltville, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Shannon Leigh Roe, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Richard James Rosenbaum, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics;
» Mary Ann Russell, of Glade Spring, Virginia, two counts, distribution of meth greater than 10 grams;
» Katrina Lynn Self, of Meadowview, six counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Nathan Kenneth Self, of Meadowview, six counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Jody Michelle Smith, of Bristol, Tennessee, four counts, distribution schedule I or II narcotics, one count distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Taylor Wade Stophel, of Abingdon, one count, manufacturing/distributing schedule I or II narcotics;
» Jacob Michael Bland Testerman, of Meadowview, two counts, distributing schedule I or II narcotics;
» Billy Jack Thomas, of Abingdon, three counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics;
» Crystal Dawn Thomas, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of marijuana greater than one-half ounce;
» Justin Van Tyler, of Marion, Virginia, one count, prisoner in possession of schedule III narcotics;
» Johnathan Russell Vanover, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics;
» Candace Simone Varney, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, possession schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession schedule III narcotics;
» Abe Anthony Wells, of Abingdon, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Jennifer Suzanne White, of Abingdon, two counts, distribution of schedule III narcotics, one count, distribution of schedule IV narcotics;
» Jacob Allen Wood, of Abingdon, one count, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, one count, possession with intent to manufacture schedule I or II narcotics;
» Kylie Israel Hosey, of Bristol, Virginia, one count, distribution schedule I or II narcotics;
» Tyler Seth Ouellette, of Bristol, Virginia, five counts, parole violation;
» Jason Edward Kestner, of Saltville, one count, violation of pretrial service;
» Lana Sue Worley, of Abingdon, three counts, shoplifting greater than $1,000.
Source: Washington County Sheriff’s Office