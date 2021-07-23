Washington County schools take no action on transgender policies

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Public School Board officials have opted to take no action on any policy changes that could affect the rights of transgender students.

On Monday in Abingdon, dozens of people addressed the Washington County School Board at its regular meeting, with many voicing concerns about transgender students.

Some said they wanted to be sure that bathrooms remained for biological boys or girls. Others spoke on the rights of all students.

“I think we’re heading into a hornet’s nest, what we’re fixing to do,” said Dennis Arnold, the grandfather of a Washington County schoolgirl.

Arnold said he was concerned that the state’s model policy for transgender rights could have boys and girls in the same bathrooms at schools.

“The Lord gave us two genders — a boy and a girl,” Arnold said.

Part of the state’s model policy says school divisions should adopt policies that will protect transgender students from bullying and harassment.

“They are saying that they could take a 5-year-old boy and teach him that he’s a girl, and they don’t have to tell his parents that,” said Mike Dye, when speaking at the Washington County School Board meeting on Monday.