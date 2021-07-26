Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor resigns

ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter, obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Please accept this as my official resignation from my seat on the School Board effective July 31, 2021.
I have become increasingly ashamed to even be called a citizen of Washington County,much less a representative of our good (used to be) county. Please know that I am not resigning because of the hate filled emails I have received this past week calling for a resignation. Instead I am resigning because I cannot support the political climate that we find ourselves in within the county, a climate propagated by at least two of our elected Constitutional Officers. I must think of my family and the stress and harassment they have had to endure because of the stands I have taken on various issues that the aforementioned vocal groups have showered my way as well as theirs.
I simply ask that each of you seriously consider the issues which you will be facing and remind yourself of the pledge to make EVERY student successful not only academically but also emotionally and psychologically. Also, please consider the teachers and staff, not simply giving them "lip service," but honestly listening to thier concerns. I have often over the past few years been told that I have been their only voice. For that reason, I regret having to make this decision; but it is obviously best for me and my family.