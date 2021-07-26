Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor resigns

ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter, obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier:

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Please accept this as my official resignation from my seat on the School Board effective July 31, 2021.

I have become increasingly ashamed to even be called a citizen of Washington County,much less a representative of our good (used to be) county. Please know that I am not resigning because of the hate filled emails I have received this past week calling for a resignation. Instead I am resigning because I cannot support the political climate that we find ourselves in within the county, a climate propagated by at least two of our elected Constitutional Officers. I must think of my family and the stress and harassment they have had to endure because of the stands I have taken on various issues that the aforementioned vocal groups have showered my way as well as theirs.