Washington County rededicates Confederate statue

ABINGDON, Va. – Members of the Washington County, Virginia community gathered at the parking lot of the Washington County Administration Building Friday for the rededication ceremony of the Confederate statues, previously located on the lawn of the Abingdon, Virginia courthouse.

Derrick McReynolds, who served as the master of ceremonies at the rededication, explained what the two statues are meant to represent.

"Welcome to the Confederate statue dedication. This is the day to honor the Confederate statues, which represent the men of Washington County who fought in the American Civil War in the War Between the States," McReynolds said.

During his opening remarks, McReynolds highlighted the statue is not only dedicated to the common soldier but also to the wives, daughters, and families of those who fought.

"This is dedicated to the wives, the daughters, and the families. They supported the men in fields," McReynolds said. "It's all about the family."

For Ruth Anne Holley, a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the statues are a reminder of what her family fought to defend, from their land to their faith and their state's rights.

"They fought to protect their families. That's what they fought for. They fought for their farms, land. They fought for their families, blood. And they fought for the Christian faith. This was a Christian culture. It wasn't multi-cultural. It was a Christian culture, predominantly protestant," Holley said. "The Confederate soldier fought for his land for his people in his country. His country was his state."

The Confederate statue of the "common soldier" was moved from its original location on the lawn of the Washington County Courthouse in November of last year to make way for courthouse renovations and an expansion project.

Charlie Hargis, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, spoke about the effort to find a new home for the statues after the town of Abingdon, Virginia, made it clear they did not want the Confederate statues relocated within the city limits.

"We did receive word in November that the (Abingdon) Town Council didn't want the statue on any town property," Hargis said. "Se we quickly found this place for it, I think it's an excellent location, and at a December (2021) meeting, the (Washington County) board of supervisors voted unanimously to move it here."

Hargis went on to extend an invitation to other veterans groups to become involved in what they have named “Common Soldier Park,” the creation of which has been funded by $140,000 donated by members of the Washington County, Virginia community.

"We would welcome any veterans group that would like to be involved in our Common Soldier Park,” Hargis said. The Confederate statue is the focal point, but it is also the beginning."

