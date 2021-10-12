Washington County historical society to host second annual historical storytelling event

ABINGDON, Va. —- A few meandering spirits will entertain and educate guests Saturday when the Washington County Historical Society hosts its second annual “An Evening with the Spirits of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Cemetery.”

The fall presentation, beginning at 7 p.m. at the cabin at the Abingdon cemetery, is a seated event featuring some of the spirits from past cemetery tours. Seating will be on the grass in front of the cabin.

“ The event is just another way for us to present our historical stories to more people,” said Martha Keys, immediate past president and a member of the board of directors for the historical society. “We live in a wonderful town and every year people tell us they’ve never visited this cemetery.

“ By bringing these people to life, we are honoring our past and the people who helped to build Abingdon and Washington County.”

The interactive program will be presented in a casual, fun, and informal way so that it’s easy to learn, absorb and remember.

“ Everything the spirits say will be factual,” she said.