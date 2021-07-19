Washington County giving away free mulch

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Solid Waste Department is giving away rough-cut mulch for free.
This mulch comes from the limbs and brush brought to the Old Landfill by county citizens and does not include pallets or treated materials. It is a single ground rough mulch with chips varying in size from 1 inch up to 4 inches.
Both county citizens and non-county citizens are encouraged to come by and pick up a load of mulch at the Old Landfil, l27263 Porter Lane in Abingdon, next to the C.C. Porter Animal Shelter. Call 276-623-1044.
