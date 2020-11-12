Washington County firm to expand, hire 113 workers

BRISTOL, Va. - A Washington County manufacturer of guardrail and highway safety products is expanding and planning to hire about 100 more employees.

SPIG Industry, located in the Bristol-Washington County Industrial Park, announced its plans this morning. It plans to invest $7.9 million to expand and build three production plants and a welding shop, as well as a new rail spur line to serve the facility. SPIG chose to stay in Virginia after considering several other states for the project, which will create 113 new jobs, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam.

“The continued growth of SPIG Industry demonstrates the tremendous success that a homegrown manufacturer can achieve here in Virginia,” Northam said. “SPIG’s expanded campus in Washington County will give the company increased production capacity and strategic access to its fast-growing customer base, while providing more than 100 quality jobs to the hardworking people of Southwest Virginia. We thank SPIG for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and contributing to our economic recovery amid this global health crisis.”

The company was established in 2007 by brothers Joshua and Chris Harmon.