You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Washington County delays school start by two weeks, now Aug. 24
0 comments

Washington County delays school start by two weeks, now Aug. 24

Only $3 for 13 weeks

ABINGDON, Va. — Summer break was just extended by two weeks for Washington County students.

The county School Board decided Wednesday to delay school opening from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

This marks the latest start date for county schools in several years.

“Our current hybrid plan remains in place,” said Superintendent Brian Ratliff. “The only update is that school will open on Aug. 24 as opposed to Aug. 10.”

Under the hybrid plan, developed by school officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will attend school two days a week, according to a roster based on how students’ names fall in the alphabet. Students are also expected to complete online instruction on other days, though Wednesdays are set aside for special instruction and conferences.

In between, schools are to set to be scrubbed and sanitized.

This hybrid model, according to Ratliff, has been designed to cut down on large numbers of students congregating in one place and to create social distancing as the pandemic continues.

On Wednesday, the School Board issued a note to parents announcing the delay.

On the school system’s Facebook page, the school system said the delay is “due to recent and upcoming guidelines released by the Virginia Department of Health and to allow for more teacher training on the adopted hybrid learning model.”

This later date, in turn, has trickled down to other plans.

B.J. Lasley, principal of Abingdon High School, addressed an email to parents Wednesday, noting that his school’s freshman orientation on Aug. 6 has been canceled. Lasley wrote, “We will be in touch soon with more specifics.”

The school system’s Facebook page also noted, “As the VDH releases more information, all school system opening plans are subject to change.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race
Local News

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race

  • Updated

More than a week after Bristol Motor Speedway hosted one of the country’s largest in-person sports gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials say they have not linked any case clusters to the NASCAR All-Star Race, as of Thursday.

+14
Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic
Local News

Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic

  • 6 min to read

Normally, this time of year, Abingdon blossoms with the Virginia Highlands festival, providing a buzz all through the streets and into the parks. But the coronavirus has stolen the lifeblood of the town this summer, eroded tourism taxes and kept its beloved recreation center shuttered since March.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News