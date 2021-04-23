 Skip to main content
Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office wins statewide food drive contest
Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office wins statewide food drive contest

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Office won a statewide food drive contest with an award presented by Feeding America on Thursday.

“It was a great honor during COVID to be able to do this fundraiser,” said Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney. “I’m very proud of my staff that they rose to the occasion.”

The 14 employees of the office in Abingdon collected 886 pounds of food plus $2,151 and scored more points in the contest than any other office, according to Matney.

The dollar value, amount of food and number of employees were figured into the equation to calculate the winner, he added.

