ABINGDON, Va. — Less than a day after more than 100 people turned out for a public meeting, Washington County officials announced the closing of the second floor of the county administration building in Abingdon.
The crowd turned out Tuesday night for a county Board of Supervisors meeting on the second floor of the building to discuss the future of a Confederate soldier statue on the grounds of the county courthouse.
On Wednesday, county officials announced the closing of the building’s second floor and said the county has experienced a more than 30% increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1.
"We've got cases all across the county, but there's a particular concentration that we've seen just in Abingdon," said Public Information Officer Alicia Roland.
County Administrator Jason Berry "has a map with little dots," Roland said. "And there's a bunch of little dots around Abingdon. Those are confirmed COVID cases."
The second floor of the Washington County Government Center Building will be closed Monday until further notice, Roland said. This closing encompasses the offices of county administration, economic development, budget and finance, county attorney, zoning, building and development services, recreation and the voter registrar.
The first floor of the building, which houses the offices of the commissioner of revenue and county treasurer, will remain open, she said.
County staff will continue to work in the offices on the second floor and telework when possible, Roland said.
Similar to other state and local agencies, however, meetings with the public will be held on an appointment-only basis, Roland said.
In turn, two drop boxes are available in the rear of the building for submissions of zoning or building permit applications, Roland said.
Regular meetings of the Washington County Board of Supervisors will continue to be open to the public with use of social distancing requirements.
