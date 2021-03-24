 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to lower property tax rate
0 comments

Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to lower property tax rate

{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County property owners will have a lower property tax rate next fiscal year following Tuesday’s action by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

By a unanimous vote, the board agreed to drop the tax rate from 63 cents per $100 of assessed value to 60 cents.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the move, seconded by Supervisor Saul Hernandez.

Pennington credited the county leaders’ fiscally conservative practices for being able to lower the tax rate.

Not everyone will see a major decrease with this lower rate, Pennington said.

“But they’ll see some,” he said.

Still, Supervisor Philip McCall noted that the upcoming budget meetings will have to be strict, since the lower rate allows very little wiggle room for adjustments.

“The budget is built to where you could go to 60 cents,” said County Administrator Jason Berry. “Sixty cents is affordable for the county today. Our budget books are based on 60 cents.”

Pennington remained optimistic.

“We don’t know what next year holds,” Pennington said. “But, going forward, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

In other business, the board instructed Berry and County Attorney Lucy Phillips to proceed with establishing Washington County as part of the Southwest Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which is planned to unite counties in the Mount Rogers Planning District, largely along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Establishing a cigarette tax would be an additional revenue source for the county, Berry said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts