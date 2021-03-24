Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to lower property tax rate

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County property owners will have a lower property tax rate next fiscal year following Tuesday’s action by the county’s Board of Supervisors.

By a unanimous vote, the board agreed to drop the tax rate from 63 cents per $100 of assessed value to 60 cents.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the move, seconded by Supervisor Saul Hernandez.

Pennington credited the county leaders’ fiscally conservative practices for being able to lower the tax rate.

Not everyone will see a major decrease with this lower rate, Pennington said.

“But they’ll see some,” he said.

Still, Supervisor Philip McCall noted that the upcoming budget meetings will have to be strict, since the lower rate allows very little wiggle room for adjustments.

“The budget is built to where you could go to 60 cents,” said County Administrator Jason Berry. “Sixty cents is affordable for the county today. Our budget books are based on 60 cents.”

Pennington remained optimistic.