Washington County Board of Supervisors to discuss property tax forms

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors is slated to consider dropping the use of personal property tax declaration forms.

A public hearing is being held at the board’s Tuesday meeting to discuss whether to continue using these forms, which have been labeled costly by Commissioner of Revenue Mark J. Matney.

These forms are used to declare whether county residents own automobiles and recreational vehicles, such as boats or trailers.

Yet Matney and a member of his staff said at a recent board meeting that this information can be obtained elsewhere.

“It was meant to be a help to the office,” Matney said. “But it’s actually created a hindrance.”

Staff members suggested that the same information could be obtained from the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

If these forms are not turned in on time, a 10% penalty will be assessed on personal property taxes.

The public hearing is being held prior to the board’s consideration of adopting an ordinance to revise its personal property tax declaration requirements.