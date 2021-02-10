 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County Board of Supervisors awards bid to demolish building at courthouse but lacks permission to tear it down
0 comments
top story

Washington County Board of Supervisors awards bid to demolish building at courthouse but lacks permission to tear it down

BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors awarded a bid Tuesday to tear down a building at the Washington County Courthouse.

But county officials do not yet have permission from the town of Abingdon to erase that building from the Main Street of this historic town.

The supervisors voted unanimously to spend $54,250 to tear down the Elliott Building at the south side of the courthouse. Tearing down the building is part of a long-term expansion plan for the building.

The demolition contract is good for 120 days, according to County Attorney Lucy Phillips, who noted that county officials now have until June 4 to obtain a demolition permit from the town.

Last week, county officials sought approval to tear down the building from the town’s Historic Preservation Review Board, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

But the demolition plan was not approved, Supervisor Saul Hernandez said after the meeting.

So, at the close of Tuesday’s meeting, following a closed session, the supervisors voted in favor of Berry and Phillips filing an appeal with the town to obtain a certificate of appropriateness to tear down the structure.

The Elliott Building is full of asbestos and lead, said Supervisor Mike Rush.

Also on Tuesday, the board agreed to spend $2,850 on an engineering study to determine the stability of the Elliott Building and the property of neighbor Emmitt Yeary, an Abingdon attorney who owns 173 E. Main St.

That study is necessary to check the structural soundness of the properties prior to the planned demolition, Berry said.

The courthouse has been under review for renovations since November 2019, when voters in Washington County decided the 1869 structure needed to be saved rather than move county court operations to a vacant Kmart building.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas
Latest Headlines

Grenade tragedy struck Abingdon boy two days before Christmas

The first information released to the public about an explosion in Abingdon that killed a 12-year-old boy two days before Christmas came that night at 7:16 p.m. Town officials tweeted a message on Alert Abingdon: “EXPLOSION at 269 KING ST ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. December 23, 2020 at 07:11 PM.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts