Washington County authorities warn of prop currency
Washington County authorities warn of prop currency

ABINGDON, Va. ­— The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that movie money or prop currency is being passed off as legitimate cash in the Abingdon area, according to a post on Facebook.

Prop currency used in movies is being used in place of real dollar bills during meetups for online sales, notably the sale of video game consoles, cellphones and other electronics, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends meeting at designated safe exchange zones.

