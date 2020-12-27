 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington Co. 911 issues resolved
0 comments

Washington Co. 911 issues resolved

{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. The Washington County, Virginia Emergency Management Department reported this morning that routing issues experienced by 911 dispatch beginning on Christmas Day have been resolved.

The problem began around 11:30 a.m., Friday and the local dispatch center was one of many in a multi-state area experiencing the problem. Some local calls to 911 could become routed to a dispatch outside of this area, county officials said in a statement. .Calls to other centers were re-routed back to Washington County Dispatch.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police call Nashville explosion 'an intentional act'
National News

Police call Nashville explosion 'an intentional act'

  • Updated

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts