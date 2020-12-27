Washington Co. 911 issues resolved

ABINGDON, Va. The Washington County, Virginia Emergency Management Department reported this morning that routing issues experienced by 911 dispatch beginning on Christmas Day have been resolved.
The problem began around 11:30 a.m., Friday and the local dispatch center was one of many in a multi-state area experiencing the problem. Some local calls to 911 could become routed to a dispatch outside of this area, county officials said in a statement. .Calls to other centers were re-routed back to Washington County Dispatch.
