Wash. Co. school year will have virtual start

ABINGDON, Va. — Students in Washington County will stay home and study virtually for the first six weeks of school.

The Washington County School Board decided Thursday to delay in-person instruction until at least early October, due to COVID-19 concerns, said Superintendent Brian Ratliff.

Students are still slated to start school Aug. 24.

Ratliff hopes that under a hybrid plan students can eventually return to school two days a week, according to a roster assigned by last names.

This hybrid model, Ratliff said, has been designed to cut down on large numbers of students in one place and create social distancing as the pandemic continues.

The decision to use virtual learning was based on recent statistics released by the Virginia Department of Health concerning the coronavirus, Ratliff said.

The School Board is slated to revisit the issue at its Sept. 21 meeting, he added.

Teachers will be at the schools during regular hours while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, Ratliff said.

B.J. Lasley, the principal of Abingdon High School, emailed parents Thursday, saying: “The overall structure, format, and atmosphere this fall will be much different than what it was after school closure in March. Teachers will organize the teaching and learning process utilizing Google Classroom or Schoology in a manner that allows for continuous learning.”

Students, according to Lasley, “will have daily learning opportunities that must be completed and a traditional grading system will be utilized. Students will be responsible for completing the lessons, activities, and assignments each day as posted in Google Classroom or Schoology.”