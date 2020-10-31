Warner praises medicinal herb preservation program as good business

BRISTOL, Va. — A program designed to preserve medicinal herbs while offering new local business opportunities piqued the interest of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on Friday.

Warner, D-Va., who is seeking reelection, spent an hour at Appalachian Sustainable Development, a regional farming and conservation organization, to learn more about its programs. It was one of more than a half-dozen stops in Southwest Virginia during the final week before Election Day on Tuesday. He faces Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

ASD is looking to expand its agroforestry programs.

“Two years ago, I got introduced to the opportunities around botanicals and agroforestry. I think they make a great case,” Warner said. “What are unique assets of this region that can’t be duplicated anywhere else? In the last two years, I think we’ve been involved in four or five grants to them. This idea of herbs and botanicals, it’s going mainstream. It used to be at the health food store, now it’s at CVS. I want them to think bigger.”

ASD CEO Kathlyn Baker said the organization has been working in this area for nearly a decade.