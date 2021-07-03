Warner, local leaders discuss bringing tech hub to SW Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner met with Southwest Virginia leaders Friday afternoon to marshal interest in capitalizing on new federal legislation designed to spawn U.S. competition with China.
More than 40 city, county, education and business leaders learned details about the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a $250 billion bill to fund research and manufacturing to compete with China in high-tech areas like semiconductor manufacturing. The bill was passed by the U.S. Senate and is awaiting a vote by the House.
Among its provisions, the legislation would establish 18 federally funded “tech hubs” around the country aimed at growing new industries to compete with China. Under a Warner-authored provision, at least six of these hubs would be required to be established in small or rural communities.
“I think at least one of those should be in Southwest Virginia,” Warner said. “We’ve got a great workforce, we’ve got smart people, and I’ve got to see if I can convince the administration to bring one of those tech hubs here.”
The other part of the bill centers specifically on U.S. manufacturing semi-conductors.
“We also made an investment to say we need to build more semi-conductors — these chips that go into any kind of electronic device from your car to your washing machine to your cell phone,” Warner said. “We need to build seven to 10 new fabrication facilities — these are $10 million-plus manufacturing facilities — and I’d like one of them to be in Virginia as well.”
Warner praised the turnout for a Friday prior to Independence Day weekend.
“To have this kind of turnout shows this community is still very interested in making sure we make Southwest Virginia a good place to work and raise your family, and it could be on the cutting edge of 21st century technology.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said the region will compete.
“We absolutely have a shot,” Pillion said after the meeting. “It’s all hands on deck, as usual, and we have a senator that’s on the Senate Intelligence Committee that’s committed to bringing some of those dollars back to Southwest Virginia, and we’re going to take advantage of that.”
Asked how he would make the case for Southwest Virginia, Warner noted that information technology firm CGI has operated in Russell County for many years.
“CGI, the company I brought in when I was governor, how they will testify about the high quality of worker; the fact that we’ve got UVa-Wise, East Tennessee [State], Emory & Henry, Virginia Tech up the road,” Warner said. “And if we’re talking about a semi-conductor plant, one of the things you need is lots of water, and we’ve got excess water from abandoned mine assets around Southwest Virginia.”
Some $52 billion of the bill could be available soon to address the semi-conductor emergency, Warner said, assuming the House approves it and it’s signed by the president.
“What I worry is Taiwan has become the world’s leading manufacturer of semi-conductor chips — even more than the rest of China,” Warner said. “It would become a horrible national security concern if those facilities fell into the hands of the Communist party of China.”
Among Friday’s other topics was the need to access rare earth minerals, which are required in the creation of semi-conductors.
“I know sometimes people don’t want to mine them because there are environmental challenges, but now everything that deals with electronics has some rare earth minerals — tiny traces. But if we don’t have that, we can’t make that stuff,” the senator said. “If there is an opportunity to environmentally, safely take the mining expertise here in Southwest Virginia and go after those assets, I think that would be great. They’ve got to convince me we’ve got that and can do it smartly.”
Mike Quillen, chairman of the GO Virginia Region One council, said the region would compete for the job opportunities Warner described.
“We have good attributes: quality of life, cost of living, but we’ve got challenges. We’ve got topography [issues]; people we’ve got to keep and bring back into the region for the workforce. We’re not as good as some, but we’ve probably got the heart more than anybody else,” Quillen said.
The former mining executive said it would be difficult to compete economically with China since they have no environmental restrictions and pay their workers far less than other countries.
