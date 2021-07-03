Warner, local leaders discuss bringing tech hub to SW Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner met with Southwest Virginia leaders Friday afternoon to marshal interest in capitalizing on new federal legislation designed to spawn U.S. competition with China.

More than 40 city, county, education and business leaders learned details about the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a $250 billion bill to fund research and manufacturing to compete with China in high-tech areas like semiconductor manufacturing. The bill was passed by the U.S. Senate and is awaiting a vote by the House.

Among its provisions, the legislation would establish 18 federally funded “tech hubs” around the country aimed at growing new industries to compete with China. Under a Warner-authored provision, at least six of these hubs would be required to be established in small or rural communities.

“I think at least one of those should be in Southwest Virginia,” Warner said. “We’ve got a great workforce, we’ve got smart people, and I’ve got to see if I can convince the administration to bring one of those tech hubs here.”

The other part of the bill centers specifically on U.S. manufacturing semi-conductors.