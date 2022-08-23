Warner aims to bring microchip production back to America

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner made stops in Marion and Wytheville Tuesday on a three-day tour of Southwest and Southside Virginia to talk with community leaders.

Among the topics at the forefront of the conversation were the state of the manufacturing industry, improving Virginia’s infrastructure and Warner’s CHIPS bill.

At both stops Warner touted the recent passing of what he called a “once in a generation infrastructure law.”

“What does that mean for Virginia? It means $8 billion for our road system… it means rail all the way to Christiansburg, and I’m committed as long as I have this job to making sure that rail system goes all the way to Bristol. It means money for all the airports… It means resources for water and sewer.”

The package also includes $65 billion to improve broadband access, an effort Virginia has already begun to tackle.

“Broadband won’t guarantee success,” Warner said, “but I can guarantee if you don’t have it, you’re going to fail.”

The broadband effort is important to Marion’s “Live Here, Work Anywhere” initiative, which encourages people who work remotely to make Marion their home. Without high-speed, affordable internet, Warner said, “you’re not going to have the opportunities to make sure that you can live here and work here.”

The senator said Virginia was “ahead of the pack” in the broadband initiative and suggested that head start could further benefit Virginians through well-paying jobs installing the needed fiber. Pop-up training, he said, would be offered through local community colleges.

“We can train these guys here—and these are $60,000 to $80,000 or $90,000 jobs—and they would have the experience here and as Tennessee comes on and West Virginia comes on” they could install the needed broadband infrastructure in those states.

Warner also discussed his bill to increase semiconductor production in the U.S., saying the supply chain issues with the chips are a contributing factor to high inflation, particularly with the price of vehicles.

“We have tens of thousands of cars that American auto companies have made,” Warner said. “They are sitting in lots in Michigan and Ohio and can’t get to market because we don’t make enough semi-conductor chips.”

Thirty to 40 years ago, Warner said, the U.S. made about 40% of all semiconductor chips in the world.

“Now we make 12%,” Warner said.

He said the U.S. doesn’t make the cutting-edge chips used in advanced technology, airplanes or satellites.

“They’re made in China. They’re made in Taiwan. And I can assure you, as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, it is a national security risk if we don’t bring that semiconductor manufacturing back to this country,” Warner said.

During the Wytheville stop, Warner recalled that John Bassett, known for his fight to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S. had warned 20 years ago that the move to globalization would put the U.S. in a difficult position.

“He was right,” Warner said, noting he had supported the effort at the time and had been proven wrong.

To Bassett, who had introduced the senator, Warner said, “I thank you for your judgement, leadership and willingness to say, ‘It needs to be made in America.’”

Warner’s CHIPS bill passed the House of Representatives last month. The bill would bring 10 to 12 manufacturers back to the U.S.

“As one of the co-sponsors of the bill, I’m committed to bringing one of those to Virginia. We’ve already got one, but I want to bring another one into Southwest or Southside,” he said.

Additionally, he’d also like to see semiconductor undergraduate programs at Virginia universities.

“We need to be in the game in the semiconductor field,” he said.

Both Bassett and John Graham, who introduced Warner at the Marion event, expressed gratitude for Warner’s visits to the southwest region of the state.

“There are lots of important things to say about Senator Warner, “ Graham said, “But I think the first one is that he knows that Virginia goes passed Roanoke, that the commonwealth keeps on going. That is something that is really important to us and we know that Mark knows where Marion is and Smyth County.”

While Warner lives in Northern Virginia, “where all the people are,” Bassett said, “He doesn’t forget the least populated area of Virginia. He comes to see us.”