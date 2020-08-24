Wanted suspect leads officials on car and foot chase before escaping

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A wanted suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies on a complicated chase through cornfields, over Interstate 81 and various parts of Abingdon and Bristol, Tennessee before ultimately escaping Monday afternoon.

Trevis Dion Lightfoot, a 27-year-old resident of Glade Spring, is wanted on felony charges from Bristol, Virginia, according to a statement shared Monday night by Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis.

Andis said that Lightfoot has a “history of carrying multiple firearms, body [armor] and narcotics trafficking” and is a wanted suspect who has led officials on chases before.

Andis said that on Monday deputies from his office recognized Lightfoot with another unidentified man at a Shell gas station near Exit 19 off Interstate 81. The two were in a white car the officials had been looking for. Andis said the deputies waited until Lightfoot got out of the car to close in on him.

“We had him surrounded, we thought,” Andis said.

But Lightfoot took off running, he said. The deputies pursued him to Regal Drive, where he stole a farmer’s white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Andis said Lightfoot drove the truck through cornfields and hayfields and eventually parts of Abingdon, Interstate 81, Jonesboro Road and Bristol, Tennessee. Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit, Andis said.

Somewhere in Sullivan County, Lightfoot’s stolen truck “became disabled,” and the suspect fled again on foot, Andis said. Canine officers searched the area and couldn’t pick up his trail.