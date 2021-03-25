Waltrip plans brewery at old Studio Brew location in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Former NASCAR driver and Fox TV personality Michael Waltrip plans to establish a new brewery and taproom in the old Studio Brew location in Bristol, Virginia.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., founded last year in Phoenix by the two-time Daytona 500 champion driver, plans to occupy 10,000 square feet and operate on the first two floors of the brewery at 221 Moore St., according to a written statement.

The company’s lineup is currently distributed only in western states, including Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming. Plans include producing Waltrip’s “Two-Time” lineup of lagers and ales for distribution throughout the Southeast region of the country.

“I am very enthusiastic to share this great news with so many friends and followers in this part of the country who have asked and waited for over the last year about where they could enjoy or purchase my beer,” Waltrip said in the statement. “I can say now it’s coming soon. We’ll brew our fabulous beers and also open a taproom with a great kitchen along with an event space to accommodate special gatherings.”

It is expected to open in mid-summer.