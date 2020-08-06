Walmart turning some local locations into temporary drive-in movie theaters

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Walmart announced a unique pop-up event coming to select locations — including Bristol, Tennessee and Elizabethton — this year.
The retail store is teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.
Movies will play in the parking lot of the Bristol, Tennessee, location on Sept. 22 and 23. The Elizabethton Walmart is scheduled to show films Sept. 8 and 9.
Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future” and more will be free but must be requested in advance.
Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m., Walmart said in a news release.
