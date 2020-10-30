Walmart in Bristol, Va., to close until Saturday for cleaning, sanitization

BRISTOL, Va. — The Walmart Supercenter in Bristol, Virginia will be closed until Saturday for cleaning and sanitization, a news release from Walmart corporate communications states.
The closing is part of a company-initiated program. The store, which closed Thursday afternoon, will reopen at 7 Saturday morning.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” the release states.
The cleaning protocols are in addition to extensive measures put in place during the pandemic, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates and customers, the release states.
