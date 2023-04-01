BRISTOL, Tenn. — Much like the rest of the racing community, Kenny Wallace has painful memories of an April weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway 30 years ago following the death of champion Alan Kulwicki in a plane crash.

Kulwicki and three others died April 1, 1993, when their twin-engine Fairchild Merlin aircraft crashed about six miles east of Tri-Cities Airport near Blountville. Kulwicki was the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and returning to a Bristol track where he was the defending spring race winner; he had captured the checkered flag in two of the track’s previous three races.

It was a cold, rainy Thursday night with temperatures in the lower 30s as most of NASCAR’s stars made their way to the Tri-Cities.

Kulwicki’s plane encountered icing conditions and never made it.

It was on final approach from Knoxville when it lost power, dropped from the sky and slammed into a Sullivan County hillside north of Island Road, according to the National Transportation Safety Board crash report.

Kenny Wallace’s older brother Rusty also flew into Bristol, but the younger Wallace remembers driving from his home in Concord, North Carolina. He was excited to make his first Cup Series start on the blazingly fast concrete half-mile oval, a track where he previously recorded multiple top-ten finishes in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I drove up and was checking into my hotel. It was a rainy day and these rumors started surfacing at the hotel. I think it was kind of like that for everybody. We were like, ‘there’s no way. That’s just a rumor.’ But we learned it was true and it was God-awful. It was like we should all just go home,” Wallace recalled.

They didn’t.

Racers did what racers do. They put their emotions in check and raced. Rusty Wallace — one of Kulwicki’s closest friends and a former rival in the former American Speed Association series — qualified fastest and won that Sunday’s Food City 500.

After the race he celebrated by circling the track clockwise — reenacting Kulwicki’s signature “Polish victory lap” as he waved to the crowd.

Younger brother Kenny had a decent showing in the race. After qualifying 30th in the 35-car field, he raced to a 13th-place finish, one spot ahead of close friend Michael Waltrip. At that time, Wallace was driving as a teammate to Kyle Petty in cars owned by Felix Sabates.

“That whole time was just horrible,” Wallace said. Except for a few moments on that Friday morning.

After the Kulwicki transporter made two mournful laps around the track while crew members from every other team stood and silently paid their respects on the frigid morning, relatively new race team owner Joe Gibbs called the racing community together.

“So we’re here and in the infield there was an impromptu church service led by Coach Joe Gibbs,” Wallace said. “I remember Joe trying to ease everybody’s pain. I remember him saying, ‘If you have not accepted Jesus Christ in your life, bow your head — nobody will see you.’

“So we get through the weekend and that Monday or Tuesday I get a call from Joe Gibbs. The only time he has ever called me in my life or really ever spoke to me. He said, ‘Kenny I want to congratulate you for accepting Jesus Christ.’

Wallace was 29.

“I’m not godly,” Wallace said. “I believe in God and I pray but I don’t go to church.”

The tragedy — the only time a NASCAR champion died the following year and during his season-long reign, hit the Wallace family especially hard. Kenny Wallace reflected on some fond memories of Kulwicki, a Wisconsin native who raced with Wallace in the American Speed Association series.

“I started racing when I was 22 years old and I remember Alan asking me to come to work for him. But at that time I was working with Rusty, my brother and I couldn’t leave my brother. But Alan thought enough of me to ask me to come to work for them,” Kenny Wallace recalled.

Kulwicki came to NASCAR in 1986 and earned Rookie of the Year. After years of struggling, his team became contenders for race wins.

On the personal side, Wallace said he was surprised to see Kulwicki at the church the day one of Wallace’s daughters was baptized.

“It was an off-NASCAR weekend, I looked up — my wife Kim is Catholic — and there is Alan Kulwicki, there all by himself. He was just simply coming to church,” Wallace said.

“Years later, Alan cornered my brother Rusty at the NASCAR banquet at the Waldorf-Astoria and asked him, ‘Do you know of any crew chiefs that I can leave the shop and they can get done exactly what I want?’ And Rusty told Alan ‘I only know one guy — Paul Andrews.’ Paul was Rusty’s crew chief in his 1982 championship in ASA,” Kenny Wallace recalled. “Paul Andrews becomes Alan Kulwicki’s crew chief and they win the championship.”

A title won on hard work and determination, rather than cubic dollars.

“Felix ended up helping with what was left of Alan’s team, because Alan did not have a will. Felix told me it was embarrassing to see financially what Alan Kulwicki won the championship on because he won it on a quarter of the money of bigger teams,” Wallace said. “Everybody else would have 20 rear-end gears, well Alan would have four. They would just change the ring-and-pinion gears. He only had two seats; he didn’t have 10 seats and they changed the seats out from car to car. Alan was an engineering mind. He was different.”

“That’s what I remember, how different he was, how he did more with less, how sad it was,” Wallace said. “You win the championship, there’s a couple months of celebration. You’re at the banquet in December and we’re testing next month at Daytona. He didn’t even have time to be the reigning champion. It was very sad.”