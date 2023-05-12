BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame will add 12 new members at the 15th Annual “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival on May 27.

The Walk of Fame was founded to provide a showcase for the heritage of Southwest Virginia and to advance the knowledge, awareness and appreciation of great Southwest Virginians — past and present — who have made significant contributions to our state, nation and world, according to a written statement.

New inductees include:

Jill Carson, along with her husband Ron, founded the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap. She was instrumental in the efforts of the AAACC, which is dedicated to the documentation and historical preservation of the experiences of African Americans in Southwest Virginia and the wider Appalachian region. Jill was awarded the STRONGER THAN Woman of the Year by the 400-Year African American History Commission in 2023.

In addition to being a talented musician, Janette Carter was deeply involved in the preservation of Appalachian music. She and several members of the community built what we now know as the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, which attracts more than 50,000 visitors a year. Carter is a recipient of a 2005 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States’ highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, in recognition of her lifelong advocacy for the performance and preservation of Appalachian music.

Born in Big Stone Gap, Leanza Cornett was voted National Sweetheart in 1991 and as Miss America in 1993. She became the first Miss America to adopt AIDS awareness as her platform for her year of service. Additionally, she had a successful acting career with numerous television and stage credits.

A Buchanan County native, Helen Ruth Henderson was elected to the seat which her mother, Helen Timmons Henderson, once held in the Virginia House of Delegates. This made the two the first mother-daughter pair to serve in the Virginia General Assembly and, indeed, in any state legislature. Later in her career, she became executive secretary of the International Division of the Girl Scouts of the USA and at one time was appointed by the governor of Virginia to work with the National Advisory Council on Illiteracy.

Rising through the ranks of the Virginia Militia to achieve the rank of Brigadier General during the American Revolutionary War, Joseph Martin’s frontier diplomacy with the Cherokee people is credited with not only averting Native American attacks on the Scotch-Irish American and English American settlers who helped win the battles of Kings Mountain and Cowpens but with also helping to keep the Native American’s position neutral and from siding with the British troops during those crucial battles.

Martin and his men built a fort, known as Martin’s Station on the north side of Martin’s Creek (present-day Ewing). Martin’s Station was one of the sites along the Wilderness Road, which saw hundreds of thousands of settlers as they traveled westward.Ron Short, musician, playwright, composer, and performer, is a native of Dickenson County. For more than 35 years, he traveled locally, nationally and internationally with other members of Roadside Theater, telling the stories, performing in the plays and singing the songs of his Appalachian heritage, always with the goal of teaching others to value and share their own stories. His original plays and other work from Roadside Theater have been recently published in a two-volume collection entitled Art in a Democracy for which he also served as an editor. In April of 2023, Ron won the Tennessee Songwriters Competition out of over 1,000 entries. After residing in Big Stone Gap for 38 years, Ron now lives in Duffield, and enjoys playing in his band, Ron Short and the Possum Playboys.

Roy C. Smith, a native of Big Stone Gap, has established himself as one of the finest tenors of his generation. He has performed on some of the world’s great operatic stages including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Salzburger Festspiele, Norwegian National Opera, Royal Danish Opera and the New Israeli Opera. He has also appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice, Orchestre Métropolitain du Grand Montréal and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Raised in Salem, love and talent for art and painting would bring James E. True, Sr. to Big Stone Gap under the WPA program during the Great Depression. Ultimately, he made a career as a dutiful public servant who, for 28 years (1948-1974), worked to make the Southwest Virginia Museum known and enjoyed.

Originally from Tazewell County, Billy Wagner, nicknamed “Billy the Kid”, is an American former professional baseball pitcher who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He pitched for the Houston Astros (1995–2003), Philadelphia Phillies (2004–2005), New York Mets (2006–2009), Boston Red Sox (2009) and Atlanta Braves (2010). Wagner is one of only six major league relief pitchers to accumulate at least 400 career saves.

Lastly, the story of Dr. Van Zee, his wife and lawyer, Sue Ella Kobak, and addiction counselor Sister Beth Davies, may be found documented in the book Dopesick by Beth Macy as well as in the television miniseries by the same name.

Art Van Zee, a native of Elko, Nevada, received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. While still a medical student, he came to Southwest Virginia to assist in a regional health fair. At that point, he was inspired to dedicate his career to providing decent health care to the people of the Central Appalachian coalfields by becoming the primary physician at a small clinic in St. Charles. It was here that his careful observation and public outcry against the addictive qualities of OxyContin eventually resulted in Purdue Pharma’s felony convictions for misinformation and a $6 billion settlement for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Sue Ella Easterling Kobak, a native of Poor Bottom, Ky., has been a lifelong defender of the people of Central Appalachia. An educator and lawyer, Sue, along with her husband Dr. Van Zee worked to reveal Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis.

Sister Beth Davies, a member of the Congregation of Notre Dame, came to the tiny coal mining town of St. Charles, in 1972. She quickly became an outspoken advocate on behalf of environmental concerns, black lung treatment and benefits, and opioid addiction in the coalfields.

A special ceremony is planned May 27 at 11 a.m., on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap. For more information, contact the museum at 276-523-1322.