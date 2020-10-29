Wahl Dirty Dogs contest is Scruffy’s time to shine

“Once Scruffy was shaved and out of pain from the matted fur, he became the most loving little dog ever!” Dutton said. “Scruffy has been adopted into a wonderful home with a mom who thinks the world revolves around him, and we couldn’t be happier for him. Lost Fantasy doesn’t shy away from these dogs. Because beneath that shell of fur was a sweet, funny little dog who just needed a good home. And that’s what we do.”

By Wednesday afternoon, Scruffy was in first place with 11,013 votes, with Florence out of Lake Forest, California, in second place with 10,046 votes.

Last year, Lost Fantasy’s Arlo was up against a rescue in California that had more than 21,000 followers on Facebook, but Arlo’s fans pulled through. Dutton hopes the same thing will happen this year with Scruffy.

“Let’s do it again this year,” she posted on the rescue’s Facebook page. “Show them that Virginia animal advocates are made of tough stuff, and we get it done!”

Dutton said she hopes Scruffy can come out on top.