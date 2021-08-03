Wagers up, revenue down for June sports betting

Sports wagering rose slightly in June in Virginia compared to May, but shares for the state and sports books declined slightly, according to figures released by the Virginia Lottery.

The sports betting handle was $234.9 million for the month of June, up 3.5% compared to the previous month. However, taxes on betting were $2.27 million, a 4.5% decline compared to May, and adjusted gross revenues for the state’s seven licensed operators dropped 4.9% compared to May to $14.89 million, lottery figures show.

Operators are allowed to deduct for promotions and special offers that can diminish their take and revenues to the state.

“While wagers were up, revenue was down for Virginia in the month of June,” according to Bill Ordine, sports betting analyst for VirginiaIsForBettors.com. “Though it was not a winning month for the sportsbooks, who took a hit in revenue, it was a winning month for Virginia’s sports betting industry, showing continued growth even with a lower volume of sports. These numbers will likely continue to increase as we approach Virginia’s first full NFL season with sports betting.”

Total gross gaming revenues were $1.32 billion since sports betting began in late January, according to the lottery. Gross winnings were $1.22 billion.