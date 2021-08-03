Wagers up, revenue down for June sports betting

Sports wagering rose slightly in June in Virginia compared to May, but shares for the state and sports books declined slightly, according to figures released by the Virginia Lottery.
The sports betting handle was $234.9 million for the month of June, up 3.5% compared to the previous month. However, taxes on betting were $2.27 million, a 4.5% decline compared to May, and adjusted gross revenues for the state’s seven licensed operators dropped 4.9% compared to May to $14.89 million, lottery figures show.
Operators are allowed to deduct for promotions and special offers that can diminish their take and revenues to the state.
Virginia sports betting
|Revenue
|June 2021
|January - June 2021
|Gross gaming revenues
|$234.93M
|$1.32B
|Gross winnings
|$212.93M
|$1.22B
|Adjusted gross revenues
|$14.89M
|$49.21M
|Total tax revenues
|$2.27M
|$7.83M
“While wagers were up, revenue was down for Virginia in the month of June,” according to Bill Ordine, sports betting analyst for VirginiaIsForBettors.com. “Though it was not a winning month for the sportsbooks, who took a hit in revenue, it was a winning month for Virginia’s sports betting industry, showing continued growth even with a lower volume of sports. These numbers will likely continue to increase as we approach Virginia’s first full NFL season with sports betting.”
Total gross gaming revenues were $1.32 billion since sports betting began in late January, according to the lottery. Gross winnings were $1.22 billion.
Between June 1-30, Virginians won $212.93 million, according to the lottery. The combined win percentage for operators, or hold, was 9.37%.
Adjusted gross revenue for seven licensed operators is $49.3 million to date, and four reported net positive results for June, according to the lottery.
FanDuel has the largest share of the market through June, at 43%. Draft Kings has 22%, Caesars has 16%, and BetMGM has 14%. Rivers Casino currently has 3% of the market while Wynn and UniBet have 1% each.
On Monday, Caesars announced it has released a new Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, which will replace the William Hill betting app that it previously offered. The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is now live in eight states — Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia — and will soon be live in other locations pending regulatory review, according to a written statement.
In addition to all the updated features, new players in Virginia will be offered a $5,000 risk-free bet as a primary sign up offer.
Three other operators — Bally’s, Golden Nugget and Penn National Gaming, doing business as Barstool Sportsbook — all received state approval March 15. Golden Nugget and Barstool are expected to go live later this month, lottery officials said during the recent Lottery Board meeting.
The lottery board received 18 additional sportsbook applications for five available permits, and all are currently under review, lottery officials previously said.
To date, FanDuel has made $4.6 million in tax payments, BetMGM has paid in $1.8 million, Draft Kings $1.2 million and Wynn nearly $15,000.
At 31.5%, pro basketball remains the most wagered sport in Virginia, followed by college basketball at 10.7%. Parlays across all sports accounted for 18% of all wagers, according to the lottery report.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127