 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Wagering dips in April but remains strong year over year

  • 0
Sports Betting

A customer cashes a winning ticket on a New York Mets baseball game in the sports betting lounge at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday, May 12, 2022. American gamblers have wagered over $125 billion on sports with legal betting outlets in the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting; about two thirds currently do.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

Sports wagering in Virginia dipped slightly below the $400 million mark for the month of April, the first time since last September, to finish the month at $399.47 million.

Despite ending a six-month streak of finishing above $400 million in bets per month, April’s total marked a 69% increase compared to April 2021, according to the Virginia Lottery, which released data this week. That equates to more than $13.3 million wagered each day. More than $4.97 billion has been wagered since online sports gaming became legal in Virginia in January 2021.

In March, more than $469.5 million was wagered, an average of 15.1 million daily

The slowdown was expected, coinciding with the end of the NCAA college basketball tournament and without professional football.

“There was enough general interest in the NBA playoffs, the Final Four, and the first month of baseball, among other attractions, to engage bettors in April,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said . “Those opportunities will shrink in the coming months, until football season kicks off. But Virginia’s young market is well-positioned for another surge this fall.”

People are also reading…

Virginia bettors pocketed more than $363.2 million in winnings during the month of April, bringing that total to $4.55 billion since the inception.

“Without football or a big betting event like the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, sportsbooks traditionally lose steam heading into the summer,” Ramsey said. “But the year-over-year gains remain consistently strong, showing that the industry has so far been mostly unaffected by struggles in the greater economy. But those headwinds do represent the most significant threat to the relentless growth Virginia’s sports betting industry has enjoyed since the beginning.”

Sportsbooks reported gross revenues of $36.3 million, compared to $33.7 million in March but significantly more than the $19.4 million in April 2021. After deductions, sportsbooks finished with $20.7 million in adjusted revenues.

Five operators reported net positive adjusted gaming revenue for April, leading to $3 million in tax payments for the month, according to the lottery.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Fox Meadow residents question why rezoning is necessary

Fox Meadow residents question why rezoning is necessary

After the Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a local developer asking that  a 23-acre parcel of land where he plans to build 176 single-family homes be rezoned earlier this week, current residents of the Fox Meadows neighborhood shared their concerns regarding the proposal.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's first lady unsure when war will end, but says 'don't get used to our pain'

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts