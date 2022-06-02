Wagering dips in April but remains strong year over year

Despite ending a six-month streak of finishing above $400 million in bets per month, April’s total marked a 69% increase compared to April 2021, according to the Virginia Lottery, which released data this week. That equates to more than $13.3 million wagered each day. More than $4.97 billion has been wagered since online sports gaming became legal in Virginia in January 2021.

In March, more than $469.5 million was wagered, an average of 15.1 million daily

The slowdown was expected, coinciding with the end of the NCAA college basketball tournament and without professional football.

“There was enough general interest in the NBA playoffs, the Final Four, and the first month of baseball, among other attractions, to engage bettors in April,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said . “Those opportunities will shrink in the coming months, until football season kicks off. But Virginia’s young market is well-positioned for another surge this fall.”

Virginia bettors pocketed more than $363.2 million in winnings during the month of April, bringing that total to $4.55 billion since the inception.

“Without football or a big betting event like the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, sportsbooks traditionally lose steam heading into the summer,” Ramsey said. “But the year-over-year gains remain consistently strong, showing that the industry has so far been mostly unaffected by struggles in the greater economy. But those headwinds do represent the most significant threat to the relentless growth Virginia’s sports betting industry has enjoyed since the beginning.”

Sportsbooks reported gross revenues of $36.3 million, compared to $33.7 million in March but significantly more than the $19.4 million in April 2021. After deductions, sportsbooks finished with $20.7 million in adjusted revenues.

Five operators reported net positive adjusted gaming revenue for April, leading to $3 million in tax payments for the month, according to the lottery.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.