VSP: Shooting under investigation in Lee County

JONESVILLE, Va. — One person was shot Wednesday outside of a residence in Lee County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Authorities received a call at 5:19 p.m. at a home on Sugar Maple Drive in Jonesville. When VSP arrived on scene, a trooper found man, who has not been identified, had been shot and immediately began administering first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, VSP said late Wednesday. With help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect, who has not been named, was located a short distance away and was taken into custody, VSP said. Charges are pending.

