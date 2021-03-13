 Skip to main content
VSP: Pennington Gap man dies in shooting
VSP: Pennington Gap man dies in shooting

Man, 47, shot by father-in-law to end an act of domestic violence against wife

A 47-year-old Pennington Gap man died after being shot by his father-in-law to end an act of domestic violence, according to Virginia State Police.

Kevin Corbin died Wednesday night at the scene of the shooting in the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 421 in Pennington Gap.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:29 p.m. about a violent domestic situation, according to a statement from the VSP.

“At this stage of the investigation, it has been determined that Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, Va. forced his way into the residence of his in-laws and was in the process of violently dragging his wife out the front door when her 64-year-old father shot at Corbin,” according to the statement.

No other names were released.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating. Charges are pending consultation with the Lee County commonwealth’s attorney.

