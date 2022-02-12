 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VSP investigating fatal Wise County blaze

  • 0
BHC logo
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a Wise County fire that apparently resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the fire in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road occurred Tuesday, Feb. 8, at a residence in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road. Firefighters discovered the body of 65-year-old Bruce E. Maines, Jr., inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.

Maines remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The release said investigators do not believe foul play was involved at this point and the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts