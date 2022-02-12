VSP investigating fatal Wise County blaze

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a Wise County fire that apparently resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the fire in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road occurred Tuesday, Feb. 8, at a residence in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road. Firefighters discovered the body of 65-year-old Bruce E. Maines, Jr., inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.

Maines remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The release said investigators do not believe foul play was involved at this point and the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.