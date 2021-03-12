VSP investigating fatal shooting in Lee County

A 47-year-old Pennington Gap man died after being shot by his father-in-law to end an act of domestic violence, according to Virginia State Police.

Kevin Corbin died Wednesday night at the scene of the shooting in the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 421 in Pennington Gap.

“At this stage of the investigation, it has been determined that Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, Va. forced his way into the residence of his in-laws and was in the process of violently dragging his wife out the front door when her 64-year-old father shot at Corbin,” according to the statement.