VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
ABINGDON, VA. - The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred at a motel off Interstate 81 Exit 10, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed. One person is dead according to Andis.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

