VSP investigate fatal wreck near Glade Spring
VSP investigate fatal wreck near Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va.  – A driver died Saturday afternoon on I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, near Glade Spring, according to state police.

 

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash, which occurred at 3:20 p.m. at I-81 mile-marker 31.

A sedan was traveling north on I-81 when it came upon stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone approximately 1.5 miles ahead, police said..

The sedan was unable to stop in time and rear-ended an SUV, according to police.

The impact of the crash caused the sedan to run off the right shoulder and overturn. The driver of the sedan was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Tags

