VSP IDs two of three victims of Friday's crash on I-81

WYTHEVILLE, VA. - Three members of a Georgia family died in a wreck on Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 64 between Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

According a VSP spokesperson, a 2017 Ford Transit E-350 passenger van was traveling south on I-81 when it ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was stopped in the left lane because of slow traffic. The impact of the crash caused the van to run off the road and into the median.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured in the crash. Driven by 31-year-old Christina E. Williams, the van was carrying seven members of a Tunnel Hill, Georgia, family. Williams, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The VSP released the following information on the passengers:

Mark E. Williams, 52, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Brittany R. Puckett, 25, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

An unidentified male child, 2, died at the scene. He was secured in a child safety seat.

Maryann Bracci, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

An unidentified female child, 7, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was in an age-appropriate safety restraint.

A second unidentified female, 5, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was in an age-appropriate safety restraint.

The VSP continues to investigate the crash.