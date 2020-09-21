VSP: Fatal weekend crash in Scott County under investigation

DUFFIELD, Va. - One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon in Scott County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.
The news release states at 5:40 p.m. Sunday VSP responded to a crash between a SUV and a sedan at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Clinch River Highway. The driver of the sedan did not survive the crash and a passenger was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported to HVMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
None of the individuals involved in the crash were named in the news release.
The crash is still under investigation by the VSP and the VSP's Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.
