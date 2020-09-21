VSP: Fatal weekend crash in Scott County under investigation

DUFFIELD, Va. - One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon in Scott County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

The news release states at 5:40 p.m. Sunday VSP responded to a crash between a SUV and a sedan at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Clinch River Highway. The driver of the sedan did not survive the crash and a passenger was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported to HVMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.