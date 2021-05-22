VSP: Bristol, Tenn. man died in officer-involved shooting

A Bristol, Tennessee man has been identified as the person who died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

On Friday, VSP identified the man as 31-year-old Brandon S. Odell.

The investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office into Thursday’s shooting remains ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Washington County commonwealth’s attorney for final review and adjudication, VSP said in a news release.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Economy Inn on Lee Highway regarding a guest who was suspected of being in violation of a protective order, the VSP said.

When the deputies arrived at Odell’s motel room, he gave consent for both the room and his pickup truck to be searched, the release states. Deputies said they found a firearm in the pickup truck and illegal narcotics inside the room.

While trying to take Odell into custody, the man reached under a mattress and pulled out a gun, VSP said. One of the deputies then shot Odell, the release states. He died at the scene and a gun was found inside the room, the VSP said.