VSP: Bristol, Tenn. man died in officer-involved shooting

A Bristol, Tennessee man has been identified as the person who died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.
On Friday, VSP identified the man as 31-year-old Brandon S. Odell.
The investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office into Thursday’s shooting remains ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Washington County commonwealth’s attorney for final review and adjudication, VSP said in a news release.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Economy Inn on Lee Highway regarding a guest who was suspected of being in violation of a protective order, the VSP said.
When the deputies arrived at Odell’s motel room, he gave consent for both the room and his pickup truck to be searched, the release states. Deputies said they found a firearm in the pickup truck and illegal narcotics inside the room.
While trying to take Odell into custody, the man reached under a mattress and pulled out a gun, VSP said. One of the deputies then shot Odell, the release states. He died at the scene and a gun was found inside the room, the VSP said.
Odell’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
The deputy who shot Odell, who has not been identified, is on leave.
Odell had a pending aggravated assault charge in Sullivan County, Tennessee, where he was scheduled to appear in court in July. The charge stems from a 911 call in Kingsport on Dec. 9, 2018.
A woman told officers that Odell, her ex-boyfriend, stopped by uninvited and parked his car in the street, blocking a driveway. The woman said she asked Odell to move his car and leave when she saw her neighbor try to exit the driveway, according to a criminal complaint.
Odell moved his car, but still blocked the driveway, the complaint states. The woman said the neighbor told Odell he could not park there and he responded, “you want some old man?” The woman said Odell then got into his car, pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the neighbor, the complaint states. Odell then left the area, but was later found at his home in Bristol, Tennessee.
The case was eventually bound over to the grand jury and was pending in Sullivan County Criminal Court, according to court records. He had no other felony charges or convictions in local courts.