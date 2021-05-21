VSP: Bristol, Tenn. man died in officer-involved shooting

ABINGDON, Va. — A man from Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified as the person that died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, according to the Virginia State Police.

On Friday, VSP identfied the man as 31-year-old Brandon S. Odell.

The investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office into Thursday's shooting remains ongoing. Once State Police completes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication of the incident.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel in the 15,500 block of Lee Highway. The call for service was concerning a guest, who was suspected of being in violation of a protective order, VSP said.

When the deputies arrived at the motel room of Odell, he gave consent for both the room and his pickup truck to be searched. The searches resulted in the deputies recovering a firearm from the pickup truck and illegal narcotics from inside the motel room.

During the course of taking Odell into custody, Odell reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun, VSP said.