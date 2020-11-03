Voters opt to expand liquor sales throughout Sullivan County

Two liquor-related referendums passed by wide margins Tuesday, paving the way for more alcohol sales in rural parts of Sullivan County.

The “Sullivan County Consumption on the Premises Referendum,” as it was listed on ballots, let voters decide whether to let licensed establishments sell liquor by the glass in county areas outside Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City. Such sales are already permitted inside those cities’ limits.

About 66% of voters opted to legalize those sales, with about 34% opposing the change, according to unofficial election results late Tuesday.

Supporters of the referendum, which the Sullivan County Commission voted to add to the ballot, have said it could boost sales tax revenues for the county. If restaurants, hotels and businesses in the county’s rural areas apply for liquor-by-the-drink licenses and begin selling alcohol, the state will keep 50% of the sales tax revenue. The county’s school system and general fund would split the rest.

Only voters living in Bluff City and rural areas of the county voted on the referendum.

Bluff City residents April Davis and James Arnett said they voted in favor Tuesday.