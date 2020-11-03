Voters opt to expand liquor sales throughout Sullivan County

Two liquor-related referendums passed by wide margins Tuesday, paving the way for more alcohol sales in rural parts of Sullivan County.
The “Sullivan County Consumption on the Premises Referendum,” as it was listed on ballots, let voters decide whether to let licensed establishments sell liquor by the glass in county areas outside Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City. Such sales are already permitted inside those cities’ limits.
About 66% of voters opted to legalize those sales, with about 34% opposing the change, according to unofficial election results late Tuesday.
Supporters of the referendum, which the Sullivan County Commission voted to add to the ballot, have said it could boost sales tax revenues for the county. If restaurants, hotels and businesses in the county’s rural areas apply for liquor-by-the-drink licenses and begin selling alcohol, the state will keep 50% of the sales tax revenue. The county’s school system and general fund would split the rest.
Only voters living in Bluff City and rural areas of the county voted on the referendum.
Bluff City residents April Davis and James Arnett said they voted in favor Tuesday.
“For me, the consumption of alcohol is a choice, just like the other things we put into our body,” Davis, 46, said outside the polls at Sullivan East High School in Bluff City.
She said that if the county can benefit economically from people’s decision to drink, all the better.
Richard Davis, 60, of Blountville, said that he used to live in Bristol, Virginia, where “practically every restaurant, everything downtown ... has already got [alcohol for sale].”
“And I go down there and have dinner myself, and ... [see that] people are not drunk or belligerent or anything out of hand,” he said Tuesday afternoon, after casting his vote at the Sullivan County offices in Blountville. “It’s progress. It’s coming whether I vote against it or not.”
Bluff City residents also approved a second measure — listed on their ballots as “Retail Package Store Referendum” — that will allow liquor stores inside their city limits. The city previously only permitted beer to be sold by the glass or in packaged form.
About 74% of Bluff City voters supported legalizing liquor stores, and roughly 26% opposed it, according to the unofficial election results.
Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells told the Bristol Herald Courier in October that both referendums could generate more business and revenue for the city.
