Voter rally held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Standing on the stage at Cumberland Square Park, Mark Canty said that he votes because of the sacrifices of civil rights figures such as Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King Jr. as well as of his ancestors who were taken to America to be slaves or were born in bondage.

“I’m not a Black American, I am not an Afro-American, I am an American. That’s why I vote,” Canty said.

Party With a Purpose, a free event focused on voter registration and encouraging people to participate in the electoral process, was held Friday evening in the Bristol, Virginia park.

The event, which ran from 6-10 p.m., featured several speakers. Canty, the owner of Eatz on Moore Street in Bristol, Virginia, was the first. His speech focused on the military service of him and his family members as well as decades of collective struggle it took before Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, which ensured that Black people were able to exercise the right to vote.

Other speakers included Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley and event organizer Travon Brown, a 17-year-old activist from Marion. Brown said many young people are upset about the state of political affairs in this country, but not enough young people vote.