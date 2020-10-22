Volunteers needed for workday at Citizen’s Cemetery

BRISTOL, Va. — Volunteers are needed for a workday planned for Oct. 31 at the Citizen’s Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia.

Cleanup activities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day, according to a written statement. Volunteers are asked to bring chain saws, rakes and string trimmers. Water will be provided.

The historic cemetery is located off Piedmont Avenue and has graves dating back to 1867.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can send that to Citizen’s cemetery of Bristol, Virginia, P.O. Box 16322, Bristol, VA 24209. For more information, visit citizenscemetery.org.