EMORY, Va. — Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its upcoming clinic at Emory & Henry College.

The free health care clinic is scheduled May 20-21 on the college campus located at 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview. This clinic is in collaboration with Emory & Henry College, according to a written statement.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, May 19 and take down on Sunday, May 21.

The clinic also needs volunteers to help with overnight parking and to greet patients. They also need interpreters who can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Emory and surrounding communities, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.