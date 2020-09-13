Volunteers clean up Boone Lake

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Richard Brosmore had sweated through a good portion of his ETSU T-shirt by the time he reached the open dumpster at Jay’s Boat Dock, a little before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The dock, a gravel-covered spit flanking Boone Lake, was one of three trash collection sites for the 21st annual Boone Lake Cleanup.

The event started at 9 a.m. As other volunteers were just picking up their garbage bags at the check-in tent, Brosmore knotted his already stuffed bags before tossing them over the dumpster’s lip. The 69-year-old Piney Flats resident and his daughter, 27-year-old Kirby Brosmore, said they’d gotten an early start with some leftover bags from last year’s cleanup.

“We do it every year,” Brosmore said at the edge of the parking lot, which had grown crowded with pickup trucks and speed boats on trailers. “It’s a great thing to do.”

The Boone Lake Association has been running the annual cleanup since 1983.

“Back in the ’80s, Boone Lake was horribly polluted,” said Gary Parker, a BLA board member and one of the organizers of this year’s cleanup.

The annual cleanup is now a community ritual. Last year, the post-event picnic alone drew 275 people, said Val Kosmider, another BLA board member. But Parker and Kosmider said they had no idea how many people would show up for the 2020 cleanup, which had been postponed from its original springtime date and scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no picnic this time, Parker said. Prizes from the raffle drawing would be mailed to the winners. And there were three cleanup sites instead of the usual six.