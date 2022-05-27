Vivian Dorn-Stuckey is ‘a natural giver’

Vivian Dorn-Stuckey is a local retiree who isn’t using retirement as an excuse to slow down.

A self-described “natural giver” and “behind-the-scenes kind of person,” the Johnson City resident and 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Nurture” category continues to be active in community service through her church and sorority.

“I love pouring into young women, helping them accomplish their goals,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “I love working with financial literacy, because I want them to feel empowered financially and not live paycheck to paycheck – that's when I started gaining traction and finding success.”

A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Dorn-Stuckey graduated from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a historically black university, with honors and a degree in business education.

Through her career in social security, Dorn-Stuckey learned the power of saving money and being financially responsible, although she can still remember humble beginnings growing up in a small house with food insecurity, but a work-hard mentality.

The first college graduate in her family, Dorn-Stuckey was taught the importance of education and spending money wisely by her mother and father.

“They both knew that education was the way out,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “Saving, being modest, delaying gratification for a bigger goal, home ownership – all of those things they instilled in us, and a good work ethic.”

Dorn-Stuckey, who retired after 25 years of service as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration, moved from Milwaukee to Johnson City with her husband 11 years ago.

Her husband is senior pastor at Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, where Dorn-Stuckey is a leader in the women’s ministry. She continues her involvement with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., mentoring young women and providing workshops on financial literacy.

“The thing that I do now in the nurturing realm is whenever I feel led to call or visit or take food, just to encourage and uplift, that's where I am now,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “That's where I feel I am most useful.”

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

