 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Vivian Dorn-Stuckey is ‘a natural giver’

  • 0
BHC 05282022- Vivian Stuckey head.jpg

Vivian Dorn-Stuckey is a local retiree who isn’t using retirement as an excuse to slow down. 

A self-described “natural giver” and “behind-the-scenes kind of person,” the Johnson City resident and 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Nurture” category continues to be active in community service through her church and sorority.  

“I love pouring into young women, helping them accomplish their goals,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “I love working with financial literacy, because I want them to feel empowered financially and not live paycheck to paycheck – that's when I started gaining traction and finding success.” 

A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Dorn-Stuckey graduated from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a historically black university, with honors and a degree in business education.

Through her career in social security, Dorn-Stuckey learned the power of saving money and being financially responsible, although she can still remember humble beginnings growing up in a small house with food insecurity, but a work-hard mentality. 

People are also reading…

The first college graduate in her family, Dorn-Stuckey was taught the importance of education and spending money wisely by her mother and father. 

“They both knew that education was the way out,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “Saving, being modest, delaying gratification for a bigger goal, home ownership – all of those things they instilled in us, and a good work ethic.” 

Dorn-Stuckey, who retired after 25 years of service as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration, moved from Milwaukee to Johnson City with her husband 11 years ago.

Her husband is senior pastor at Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, where Dorn-Stuckey is a leader in the women’s ministry. She continues her involvement with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., mentoring young women and providing workshops on financial literacy.

“The thing that I do now in the nurturing realm is whenever I feel led to call or visit or take food, just to encourage and uplift, that's where I am now,” Dorn-Stuckey said. “That's where I feel I am most useful.” 

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

US's biggest gun lobby prepares for major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts