Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

None of the residents infected with the B.1.1.7 variant had traveled during the periods when they could have been exposed to it, according to the VDH, which said it “investigated all three cases and their close contacts and managed them appropriately.”

“... the significance [of those individuals’ lack of recent travel] is that the variant is spreading organically in the local population,” Logan Anderson, a public information officer for the health department, said Monday.

Anderson said the VDH could not respond to questions about the specific times and locations the B.1.1.7 cases were confirmed in Southwest Virginia, or about any symptoms being experienced by the people who tested positive, due to “patient privacy concerns.”

But Anderson did say that the variant’s presence in the region “increases the need for individuals to be vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”

“We need to practice the steps we know stop the spread of the virus — wearing a mask, washing our hands frequently, and practicing social distancing of 6 feet from individuals not in our households — and to get the vaccine when it is our turn,” Anderson said.

Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District, echoed that message.